IBERDROLA EXTREMADURA HYDROPOWER UPGRADE

Through this upgrade pumped-storage hydro project, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will contribute to increasing the energy storage capacity and flexibility of the power system in Spain. The Project aims to support the integration of variable renewables. It will improve system reliability and contribute to security of supply.

The EIB's support addresses market failures related to public goods and climate change externality. This aligns with the EU policy on energy storage, as defined in the Electricity Directive (2019/944), REPowerEU targets, and the updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Spain.

The financing of this storage project is a significant contribution to the EIB's lending priority on Energy and its transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability, and Social and Economic Cohesion, especially since it is located a Less Developed EIB Cohesion Priority region.

The Project is expected to be financially sustainable and deliver positive economic benefits.

The EIB's financing provides an additional source of funding to the Promoter, which is currently one of the major operators in the renewable energy sector in Spain. The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives and the "EIB Green Loan" label is deemed as a stamp of quality on the Promoter's investments.