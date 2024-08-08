STARK (IEU G)

The Project concerns the Promoter's investment in RDI on new motorbikes platforms, models, and electric propulsion technologies, as well as the deployment of production technology to support its growth plans.





The operation is in line with the InvestEU Research, Development, and Innovation objective through the deployment of technologies and processes. In particular, the investments are aligned with the specific eligibilities described in the Schedule A.1.2, Research Innovation and Digitalisation policy Window (RIDW), Article 5, paragraph 1.1 European Green deal Innovation, and more specifically under 1.1.3 Sustainable and smart transport and mobility, point (a) Research, development, and innovation in zero-emission road transport vehicles.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective. The Project contributes in full to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) policy objective.





The Project is eligible under Article 309, point (c) Common interest.





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities.





The investments targeted by the financing will support suboptimal investments inherently to: i) Information asymmetries due to higher risk levels associated to early stage firms, with mainly intangible assets or insufficient collateral, and focusing on higher risk activities; ii) suboptimal investment which require the development of innovative financial solutions.





The EIB's participation is expected to have a positive signalling effect, crowding in additional financiers for the company and it will provide additional financial flexibility and unlocks long term funding for the implementation of this project. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB's Innovative form of financing without the support of InvestEU.