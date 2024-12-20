LEYDEN LABS (IEU TI HERA)

The operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation (RDI), tackling financial market failures arising from limited access to financing, information asymmetries and misalignment of interest. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support RDI activities of an innovative Dutch biotech company. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen the Netherland's and Europe's position in the field of mucosal immunity and prophylactic therapies against respiratory viruses, and help create and retain highly skilled employment opportunities. The EIB loan aligns with the company's financing requirement and synchronises the Bank's interest with equity investors.

Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB can provide long-term financing to a highly innovative company. By contributing to extending the company's cash runway and supporting its R&D plans, the EIB financing is expected to catalyse third-party investment and help to accelerate the company's development and growth. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the support of InvestEU.