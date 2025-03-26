Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
93.100.007,15 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 93.100.007,15 €
Industrie : 93.100.007,15 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/03/2025 : 93.100.007,15 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB-Gruppe und Cetelem fördern Investitionen in energieeffizientes Wohnen mit 200 Mio. Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/03/2025
20230971
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
BANCO CETELEM SAU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 110 million
EUR 231 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation - under the EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS (2022-0538) - consists of a synthetic securitisation of a consumer loan portfolio for Cetelem (BNP's consumer bank in Spain) to finance Climate action projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as private individuals in Spain.

The aim is to originate a new portfolio of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability loans to individuals and households to renovate their residential properties, carry out small scale renewable energy project and purchase equipment for residential energy efficiency in Spain.

Additionality and Impact

The operation, in the form of an EIB guarantee on a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitization of loans, aims to generate a new portfolio of eligible loans to Spanish individuals, SMEs, and self-employed persons dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) projects.

The operation seeks to improve and diversify access to finance for private individuals engaging in small-scale renewable energy projects and energy efficiency investments in existing buildings. It will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emissions, improved energy security, and greater energy efficiency. The project is fully aligned with the REPowerEU Action Plan and Spain's NECP 2030.


On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter.

In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable electricity at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Spain.


The FI's capacity and track record to originate, appraise, and monitor potential loas financed have been assessed and are deemed satisfactory.


The EIB is leveraging both its own and the promoter's solid expertise in ABS operations to implement a structured finance operation The technical features and policy targets of this operation are highly innovative and original by financial market standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
26 März 2025
31 März 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
02/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB-Gruppe und Cetelem fördern Investitionen in energieeffizientes Wohnen mit 200 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Apr 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241965713
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230971
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Datenblätter
CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB-Gruppe und Cetelem fördern Investitionen in energieeffizientes Wohnen mit 200 Mio. Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB-Gruppe und Cetelem fördern Investitionen in energieeffizientes Wohnen mit 200 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen