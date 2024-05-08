GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II

EIB's investment supports an experienced fund manager's strategy to build a portfolio of utility scale renewable energy assets in underserved markets (in Asia, Latin America and EMEA) that have significant requirement for new energy generation capacity. It also supports a fund manager with high standards of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") best practices. The operation will support two areas of focus of the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy and assistance programme (Environment and Climate Change and Energy).

The operation addresses the market hesitance in mobilizing the required capital for the development of greenfield infrastructure assets in the Fund's target regions; and the gap between supply and demand that are closely linked to lack of capacity and availability of funding for such assets.

Moreover, the operation supports projects with significant positive environmental externalities, including avoided carbon emissions and air pollution.

EIB's recommendations have contributed to the Fund's investment strategy and approach to procurement. An EIB investment will be an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the targeted first close, and (ii) a solid basis to invest responsibly in a high quality portfolio.

The Promoter has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes to be in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.