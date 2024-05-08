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GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
93.562.874,25 €
Sektor(en)
Energie : 93.562.874,25 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/06/2024 : 23.390.718,56 €
21/06/2024 : 23.390.718,56 €
21/06/2024 : 46.781.437,13 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 März 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/06/2024
20230942
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS P/S
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 100 million (EUR 93 million)
USD 3000 million (EUR 2793 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an infrastructure fund targeting equity investments in greenfield renewable energy assets predominantly in high growth middle income markets and in selected EU Member States. By supporting major renewable energy projects, in particular onshore and offshore wind construction projects with European participation, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Global Gateway Initiative.

The operation will support large scale renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in high growth middle income markets contributing to the achievement of renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in European Union and globally. By supporting major renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore and offshore wind projects with European participation, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Global Gateway Initiative.

Additionality and Impact

EIB's investment supports an experienced fund manager's strategy to build a portfolio of utility scale renewable energy assets in underserved markets (in Asia, Latin America and EMEA) that have significant requirement for new energy generation capacity. It also supports a fund manager with high standards of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") best practices. The operation will support two areas of focus of the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy and assistance programme (Environment and Climate Change and Energy).

 

The operation addresses the market hesitance in mobilizing the required capital for the development of greenfield infrastructure assets in the Fund's target regions; and the gap between supply and demand that are closely linked to lack of capacity and availability of funding for such assets.

 

Moreover, the operation supports projects with significant positive environmental externalities, including avoided carbon emissions and air pollution.

 

EIB's recommendations have contributed to the Fund's investment strategy and approach to procurement. An EIB investment will be an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the targeted first close, and (ii) a solid basis to invest responsibly in a high quality portfolio.

 

The Promoter has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes to be in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the Bank's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (100%).

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Mai 2024
21 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
28/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Mar 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
199069165
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230942
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Asien
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Regionalvorhaben - Lateinamerika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II
Andere Links
Übersicht
GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II
Datenblätter
GLOBAL GATEWAY-COPENHAGEN GROWTH MARKETS FUND II

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