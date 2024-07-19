SCB LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
By freeing up capital and decreasing the intermediary's credit risk, the operation will support the intermediary in providing additional loans to mid-caps in Germany and potentially in Austria operating in all EIB's eligible sectors.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries and bring a positive impact on growth and employment. It is envisaged that part of the available financial resources will be dedicated to support green projects.
This Linked risk sharing operation addresses the constrained access to finance for Midcaps which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. It is designed to support improving their access to finance and thereby contributing to long-term economic growth. Specifically, the operation will support social objectives such as employment via the provision of eligible transactions such as loans for working capital and investment purposes to Mid-Caps. The guarantee aims to alleviate capital and credit related concerns of the Financial Intermediary and thereby free up additional lending capacity. It will also enhance access to finance for final beneficiaries and improve financing conditions for them through a new product.
The green window of the operation concerns the financing of small-scale renewable energy (mostly solar PV) and energy efficiency projects in Germany. It contributes to supporting the Bank's priority objectives in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. The operation will contribute to energy production from low carbon sources and reduction of energy demand in Germany, which is key to meeting the mid/long-term national objectives, as outlined in the German National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be reached directly. The operation will thus address the market failure related to negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution, increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalized by private investors.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.