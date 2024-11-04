DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

The project encompasses an investment program focused on enhancing and expanding drinking water, wastewater, and storm water management infrastructure in the municipality of Debrecen. Debrecen is the second largest city in Hungary with a population of 200 000 inhabitants. The city is the economic, cultural and scientific center of Eastern Hungary. The development of water supply systems, sewerage, and storm infrastructure not only addresses basic infrastructure needs such as provision of clean and safe drinking water, effective treatment and disposal of wastewater but also aligns with EIB and EU policy objectives in environmental protection and climate action by promoting sustainable water management practices and enhancing community resilience to climate change. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The project contributes to economic and social cohesion by overcoming barriers to private sector investment in a less developed region. Specific barriers are incomplete markets, where capital resources and opportunities are lacking and imperfect information for decision-making. By addressing these market failures, the project aims to encourage and facilitate private investment for the overall development of the region. The EIB financing is structured to adequately address the Borrower's financing needs for the project, and will accelerate its implementation.



