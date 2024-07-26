CATALONIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

The operation concerns the main investments to be undertaken by the public entity Ens D'Abastament D'Aigua, in charge of upstream water intakes in the rivers Ter and Llobregat, its treatment, storage and supply to the downstream municipalities and utilities. The main Project components are: (i) Regular investments targeting the existing infrastructure and the extension to new populations under scope (ii) doubling partially the main transport pipeline from Ter to Trinitat (Barcelona) (iii) Upgrade of Ter Water Treatment Plant (iv) Upgrade and extension of Abrera Water Treatment Plant. The investments will be implemented in the province of Barcelona, region Catalonia (Spain).





The operation is aligned with the Bank's Public Policy Goal: "Sustainable energy and natural resources", namely: "Water, wastewater and waste management". It is eligible under Article 309 (c ). The operation is aligned with the 2023 EIB Water Sector Orientation. It is expected to have 100% CAES contribution, with c. 93% Climate Action for Adaptation and 100% Water contribution in Environmental Sustainability. Sustainable Awareness Bonds contribution is 100%. The large Adaptation contribution enables the Bank to propose a loan above the usual percentage of 50% of the Project cost (requested 75%).





No derogations from EIB policies are foreseen.

The EIB financing addresses market failures concerning public goods provision (water) and climate externalities (adaptation), as well as access to finance and public health benefits (improved water quality), which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates and longer grace periods and tenors than available in the market at present.



