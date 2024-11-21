UNIVERSITY OF CRETE - STUDENT ACCOMMODATION PPP

The project falls under the social investments eligible area of the Annex II InvestEU Regulation. It addresses a sub-optimal situation with regard to investments in higher education and teaching infrastructure. It creates additional, much needed space in student residences, as well as for teaching activities at the University of Crete, being in line with the European Education Area and the European Research Area. Moreover, the University is located in the less developed & Just Transition Mechanism area of Crete, i.e. outside the main population and educational hubs of Athens and Thessaloniki. Therefore, the success of this project will contribute to better-balanced territorial development, counteracting excessive concentration, strengthening secondary growth poles and reducing inequalities between people and between places.





The Project will be delivered with the PPP procurement method in an effort to better manage construction and operation risks by transferring and sharing them with the private sector. A successful outcome with the assistance of the Bank, its co-lenders and their advisors will strengthen the capacity of the University of Crete to manage complex projects and financing methods diversifying their procurement and related funding options.





The participation of EIB in the Project from the initial steps of the PPP tender, has been seen as important by the University and the PPP Unit of the Greek Ministry of Economy and Finance, due to the technical and financial contribution it would offer. In terms of technical contribution, the Bank has reviewed the technical specifications and encouraged the Promoter to increase its ambition regarding the energy performance of the proposed facilities. Within the same context, design measures related to all other climate change and environmental sustainability objectives were presented. The InvestEU Advisory Hub is providing technical assistance, aiming at providing horizontal support and capacity building in the process of the University's internal preparation to manage the public private partnership (PPP) contract post award. This ability is crucial for maximizing the benefits of a PPP structure.





The participation of EIB assisted the Awarding Authority/Borrower/Sponsor and our Co-Lender to arrange a PPP Project and a PF financing on the basis of sound international principles and practices. This will also help procurement and execution of future PPP Projects in Greece. The financial benefit delivered by the Bank will be shared as per the tender documents between the Private and Public Sector counterparts and is assisting the economic and financial sustainability of the Project at a critical time (due to the inflationary conditions that emerged in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine/Middle East war conflicts).