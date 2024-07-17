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FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 20.000.000 €
Industrie : 20.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/07/2024 : 20.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 20-Mio.-Euro-Kredit an Biopharmaunternehmen Fabentech für Pandemievorsorge und Abwehr biologischer Gefahren
Story zum Projekt
Anpassbare Antikörper
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 August 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/07/2024
20230781
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
FABENTECH SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 55 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to the manufacturing of novel polyclonal antibodies against potential biothreats and emerging diseases. More specifically, the loan will support the part of the project concerning pandemic preparedness and industrial improvements (Nipah virus with pandemic potential and other costs).

The aim is to enable Fabentech to accelerate its RDI to develop emergency treatments against toxins and pathogens with pandemic/epidemic potential.

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under INVESTEU, benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of innovative biotech companies. In addition, the operation falls under the eligibility criteria (i) "Pathogens with pandemic or epidemic potential" and (ii) "Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats originating from accidental or deliberate release" of article 3.2 of the HERA Invest Top-Up Annex.

 

The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of the availability of treatments to counteract viruses with pandemic potential and biothreats. R&D and manufacturing are conducted in Europe, securing supplies for Europe. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen and increasing highly skilled employment opportunities.


The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of financing options for growth investments. Currently, the Company has limited access to financing sources from traditional or alternative debt providers. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company and provides a long tenor. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. Further details will be assessed during the project due diligence.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 Juli 2024
30 Juli 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 20-Mio.-Euro-Kredit an Biopharmaunternehmen Fabentech für Pandemievorsorge und Abwehr biologischer Gefahren

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Aug 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
190745378
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230781
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Andere Links
Übersicht
FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Datenblätter
FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 20-Mio.-Euro-Kredit an Biopharmaunternehmen Fabentech für Pandemievorsorge und Abwehr biologischer Gefahren
Story zum Projekt
Anpassbare Antikörper
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 20-Mio.-Euro-Kredit an Biopharmaunternehmen Fabentech für Pandemievorsorge und Abwehr biologischer Gefahren
Story zum Projekt
Anpassbare Antikörper
Andere Links
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

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