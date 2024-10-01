ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY

The financing of this project contributes for 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing a portfolio of photovoltaic (PV) installations and other energy efficient related equipment for self-consumption in the residential sector through a framework loan operation in Germany.

The financing of PV systems contributes to the EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy.

The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. By using an intermediated approach, the EIB will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base.





The proposed operation is also a unique opportunity for the EIB to participate in the first European solar ABS transaction, i.e. true sale securitisation of PV systems and related equipment. The majority of the financial advantage should be passed on to Enpal's customers.





In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power. On project quality, the project is supported by good capabilities / governance of the promoter