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ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 50.000.000 €
Industrie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/11/2024 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB-Gruppe und Enpal stärken Markt für private Solaranlagen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Juni 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/11/2024
20230760
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
ENPAL BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Through a solar energy company, the project will finance small-scale photovoltaic installations including battery storage and electric vehicle charging stations in the residential sector.

The aim is to support new investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project contributes for 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing a portfolio of photovoltaic (PV) installations and other energy efficient related equipment for self-consumption in the residential sector through a framework loan operation in Germany.

 

The financing of PV systems contributes to the EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy.

 

The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. By using an intermediated approach, the EIB will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base.


The proposed operation is also a unique opportunity for the EIB to participate in the first European solar ABS transaction, i.e. true sale securitisation of PV systems and related equipment. The majority of the financial advantage should be passed on to Enpal's customers.


In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power. On project quality, the project is supported by good capabilities / governance of the promoter

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The promoter should take all required measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries implementing the sub-projects comply with the applicable EU and national legislation. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the EIB's Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Final beneficiaries are expected to be mostly private individuals. However, in case some projects fall under the EU public procurement legislation, the promoter will have to take all the required measures to ensure that the procurement procedures, carried out by the final beneficiaries implementing the sub-projects, are in line with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
1 Oktober 2024
11 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
04/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB-Gruppe und Enpal stärken Markt für private Solaranlagen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
222930995
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230760
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Datenblätter
ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB-Gruppe und Enpal stärken Markt für private Solaranlagen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB-Gruppe und Enpal stärken Markt für private Solaranlagen
Andere Links
Related public register
04/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY

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