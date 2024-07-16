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VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
34.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 34.000.000 €
Verkehr : 34.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/09/2024 : 34.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert ferngesteuertes Carsharing von Vay
Story zum Projekt
Auf Telefahrt
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Juni 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/09/2024
20230716
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
VAY TECHNOLOGY GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 34 million
EUR 103 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the development and commercialisation of tele-drive technology and the deployment of an innovative car sharing service based on a fleet of about 1,100 zero-emission electric vehicles. The service will be rolled out across German cities over the period 2024-2027.

The aim is to develop electric vehicles based on innovative car sharing mobility service, which will accelerate the electrification of road transport sector transport and offer an alternative mobility service to privately owned vehicles, particularly in urban areas. The project supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 "Climate Action," SDG 11 "Sustainable cities and communities". By enabling the provision of electric mobility to travellers, the project also contributes to mobilising investment in electric vehicle (EV) industries and EV charging (EVC) infrastructure, thus improving the supply of electric mobility in the urban context.

Additionality and Impact

This project concerns an innovative shared mobility solution, based on teledriven electric vehicles (EVs). The operation focuses on the financing support of the Company's technology development and fleet deployment across Europe with an initial focus with Germany.

 

The investment

  • contributes to the Bank's Transport as well as its Innovation, Digital and Human Capital objectives and it qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective;
  • both contributes to addressing the environmental impact of transport as well as technology advancement and other positive knowledge externalities
  • is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest;
  • addresses the Invest EU eligible areas as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation and aligns with specific eligibilities under Thematic Green Transition (Schedule A.2.1 of InvestEU Guarantee Agreement), in particular with 1.1.2 Future mobility.

 

Technology development of this nature faces difficulty attracting sufficient risk capital during the commercialisation and scale-up phase. EIB support helps address this sub-optimal situation and accelerates the expected benefits to society. In addition, EIB's involvement brings additional financial flexibility to the Company, diversifies its funding base, and unlocks other long term funding for the implementation of this project, in ways which are not readily accessible at this scale from capital markets.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

By developing a shared mobility scheme and using EV, as an alternative to privately owned vehicles, the project will generate a range of economic and social benefits, such as the reduction of carbon and air pollutant emissions.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Juli 2024
9 September 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert ferngesteuertes Carsharing von Vay

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213091336
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230716
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
Andere Links
Übersicht
VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
Datenblätter
VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert ferngesteuertes Carsharing von Vay
Story zum Projekt
Auf Telefahrt
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB fördert ferngesteuertes Carsharing von Vay
Story zum Projekt
Auf Telefahrt
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

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