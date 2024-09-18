BNI AGRICULTURE & COCOA & YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL

MBIL to BNI of Côte d'Ivoire to facilitate access to markets and finance for agri-food SMEs and smallholder producers, with at least 60% of the loan amount targeting agriculture value-chains, such as yam, manioc, rice, cashew, plantain, etc., in line with the EU-Africa Global Gateway ambition by 2030 to enhance "resilience and sustainability of African food systems, in support of Africa's agriculture, fisheries and food development agenda".

At least 30% of the loan amount will target sustainable cocoa, a Flagship Initiative of the EU in Côte d'Ivoire, part of the EU Sustainable Cocoa Initiative which aims to deliver on European Green Deal priorities including promoting deforestation-free trade and ending the scourge of child labour. It contributes to the Team Europe Initiative on Deforestation-free Value Chains and the Global Gateway Initiative to protect forests and combat illegal logging in Côte d'Ivoire.

At least 50% of the loan amount will target companies that support youth employment, in line with the Global Gateway's overarching ambition to create sustainable growth and jobs for Africa's growing youth population. Moreover, BNI will be encouraged to allocate the loan from EIB to businesses that empower women, promoting gender equality and economic inclusion.

It will contribute towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the ensued obstacles to access to finance that SMEs are confronted with when applying for funding. The availability of longer-term funds in Euros will enable BNI to diversify its funding sources and extend the tenors of its underlying loans.