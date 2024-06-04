HELABA NGN

The proposed operation supports the renovation and extension of a public secondary school in Germany. The project addresses a market failure with regard to the provision of public education, which creates positive externalities for the economy and society without generating financial returns to the investor, justifying public intervention.

By being able to offer stable and long-term funding at competitive rates, a financial advantage is generated through the EIB's intervention which is transferred partially to the final beneficiary, for example in the form of reduced interest rate payable.