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HELABA NGN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 50.000.000 €
Bildung : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/06/2024 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA NGN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Schulbaufinanzierung der Helaba in Nürnberg

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/06/2024
20230680
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HELABA NGN
STADT NUERNBERG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 110 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the renovation and extension of the New Grammar School Nuremberg (NGN), a secondary school for 1025 students in the City of Nuremberg. It will be implemented by WBG Kommunal GmbH, a public housing construction company of the City of Nuremberg.

The renovated and extended school building will be designed to enable the implementation of new competence-centred pedagogical concepts and will include a theatre and art and craft rooms, with the aim to foster pupils' acquisition of a wide range of skills. The school is planned as a low-energy building with an energy efficiency above the regulatory requirements. The installation of photovoltaic systems is foreseen on all possible roof surfaces.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation supports the renovation and extension of a public secondary school in Germany. The project addresses a market failure with regard to the provision of public education, which creates positive externalities for the economy and society without generating financial returns to the investor, justifying public intervention.

By being able to offer stable and long-term funding at competitive rates, a financial advantage is generated through the EIB's intervention which is transferred partially to the final beneficiary, for example in the form of reduced interest rate payable.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the loan complies with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiary for the project that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
4 Juni 2024
25 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
11/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA NGN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Schulbaufinanzierung der Helaba in Nürnberg

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA NGN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jun 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
204773723
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230680
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA NGN
Andere Links
Übersicht
HELABA NGN
Datenblätter
HELABA NGN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Schulbaufinanzierung der Helaba in Nürnberg

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Schulbaufinanzierung der Helaba in Nürnberg
Andere Links
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA NGN

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