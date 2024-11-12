CHROMAFORA PFAS REMOVAL (IEU SIW VD)

The Project fulfils the Priority 'Clean Water' of the InvestEU Agreement by targeting water pollution reduction and supporting compliance with the Water Framework Directive. It also aims to meet the Directive (EU) 2020/2184 (Drinking Water Directive or DWD) by removing Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in water bodies.

The proposed Operation aligns with the EIB's lending priorities of water & wastewater, innovation, and circular economy, as well as crosscutting objective Environmental Sustainability (ES), particularly to the objectives "Sustainable use and protection of Water and Marine resources," "Pollution Prevention and Control," and "Transition to a Circular Economy." It aligns with the latest Water Sector Orientation, as removing micropollutants (such as PFAS) is a strategic sector orientation. The Project will contribute to developing and deploying innovative technologies with substantial environmental and public health benefits.

The Bank's contribution will address market failures such as imperfect information, limited investments, and incomplete markets linked to innovative processes, and uncertain customer acceptance of innovative solutions. It will positively affect public health, considered a public good.

The Promoter faces significant risk, requiring investment in anticipation of market and regulatory demand for contaminant removal. The high failure rate of similar ventures, and its high financing needs make for high-risk proposal. The equity-type venture debt provided by EIB complements the equity financing raised, reducing further dilution of existing shareholders and providing longer tenors than commercial venture debt.

The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.