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NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Dänemark : 20.000.000 €
Industrie : 20.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2024 : 20.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: Norlase erhält von der EIB 20 Mio. Euro als Venture Debt für neueste Augenlaser-Technologie
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2024
20230605
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
NORLASE APS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 44 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the development and market access of innovative portable ophthalmic lasers to diagnose and treat causes of vision loss and blindness. Key project elements are novel eye laser technologies, including expansion of production facilities.

The project will support the promoter's investments in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) to advance its new eye laser treatment as well as other innovative medical devices based on novel laser technology. The project also includes capital expenditure (capex) and market access costs.

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing to an innovative medtech company developing and commercialising an innovative portable ophthalmic lasers to treat some of the most common causes of vision loss and blindness, including: Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Retinal tears and retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP). 

By supporting the Promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and know-how while preserving and expanding highly skilled employment opportunities in Europe and is expected to enhance market competition within the medical laser devices sector. Currently, the Company does not have access to either non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to the cash runway, EIB financing is expected to allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project consists of operative expenditures for RDI on laser based treatments and diagnosis solutions as well as deployment of technology to increase the promoter's manufacturing capacity inside an existing site. The project's activities are not listed in any of the Annexes of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The project's activities contribute in full to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
9 Dezember 2024
20 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: Norlase erhält von der EIB 20 Mio. Euro als Venture Debt für neueste Augenlaser-Technologie

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177445456
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230605
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
Andere Links
Übersicht
NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
Datenblätter
NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: Norlase erhält von der EIB 20 Mio. Euro als Venture Debt für neueste Augenlaser-Technologie
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: Norlase erhält von der EIB 20 Mio. Euro als Venture Debt für neueste Augenlaser-Technologie
Andere Links
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

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