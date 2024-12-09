NORLASE RDI (IEU LS)

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing to an innovative medtech company developing and commercialising an innovative portable ophthalmic lasers to treat some of the most common causes of vision loss and blindness, including: Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Retinal tears and retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP).

By supporting the Promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and know-how while preserving and expanding highly skilled employment opportunities in Europe and is expected to enhance market competition within the medical laser devices sector. Currently, the Company does not have access to either non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to the cash runway, EIB financing is expected to allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without InvestEU support.