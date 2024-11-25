SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS

The project covers investments into the renewal and upgrade of Schiphol Airport, including the construction of a further automated and/or robotised baggage handling system and new security screening equipment. With the investments, Schiphol Airport enhances its operational capabilities, to the benefit of both passengers and staff, while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.





The project contributes to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative, which is aligned with the EU's security and defence agenda, in particular for civilian security infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology projects. The project will be implemented at Schiphol Airport a key EU Core TEN-T airport hub, making it eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.





The proposed EIB loan enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and contributes to the development of resilient and sustainable airport operations.