SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 400.000.000 €
Verkehr : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/12/2024 : 175.000.000 €
24/07/2025 : 225.000.000 €
Datenblätter
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 August 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/12/2024
20230560
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
SCHIPHOL NEDERLAND BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the upgrade of the passenger security screening equipment and baggage handling system (BHS) at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. In detail, the investments concern the installation of last generation cabin baggage screening equipment across all terminal buildings and a state-of-the-art automated and robotised baggage handling system (BHS) to be located in a new basement, the "South BHS area", which will address the much-needed renewal of current baggage handling halls.

The aim is to upgrade and further automate the airport's operations, improve operational reliability and working conditions as well as apply the highest screening security standards to contribute to safety.

Additionality and Impact

The project covers investments into the renewal and upgrade of Schiphol Airport, including the construction of a further automated and/or robotised baggage handling system and new security screening equipment. With the investments, Schiphol Airport enhances its operational capabilities, to the benefit of both passengers and staff, while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.


The project contributes to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative, which is aligned with the EU's security and defence agenda, in particular for civilian security infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology projects. The project will be implemented at Schiphol Airport a key EU Core TEN-T airport hub, making it eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.


The proposed EIB loan enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and contributes to the development of resilient and sustainable airport operations.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The scope of works of the project is not expected to fall under Annexes I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore screening decisions by competent authorities are not expected. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
25 November 2024
24 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
18/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
210589891
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230560
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
