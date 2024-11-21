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BILBAO PORT EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 80.000.000 €
Energie : 8.160.000 €
Verkehr : 71.840.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/12/2024 : 8.160.000 €
4/12/2024 : 71.840.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt Kredit von 80 Mio. Euro für Ausbau und Elektrifizierung des Hafens von Bilbao

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/12/2024
20230530
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA DE BILBAO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 165 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the expansion of the second phase of the Bilbao Port's Central Pier (Espigón Central), including the development of onshore power supply network and renewable energy generation facilities within the port limits.

The aim is to provide additional port capacity and increase efficiency in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) network, which will reduce maritime transport costs, support the offshore renewable energy industry and provide the port with additional onshore power supply capacity as well as renewable energy sources.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will provide additional port capacity and increase efficiency in the Trans-European Network-Transport (TEN-T network). It is expected to reduce maritime transport costs, support the offshore renewable energy industry and provide the port with additional OPS capacity as well as renewable energy sources.

 

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods -especially compared to alternative funding sources- and flexible loan terms, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports the Promoter in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Two Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) were already carried out in 2013. The Promoter was required to provide additional information to ensure the project's compliance with the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which will be further verified at appraisal. Compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be further verified at appraisal.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 November 2024
4 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
26/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt Kredit von 80 Mio. Euro für Ausbau und Elektrifizierung des Hafens von Bilbao

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233910475
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230530
Sektor(en)
Energie
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Oct 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
252920321
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230530
Sektor(en)
Energie
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Oct 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
253732887
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230530
Sektor(en)
Energie
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Andere Links
Übersicht
BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Datenblätter
BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt Kredit von 80 Mio. Euro für Ausbau und Elektrifizierung des Hafens von Bilbao

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt Kredit von 80 Mio. Euro für Ausbau und Elektrifizierung des Hafens von Bilbao
Andere Links
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao

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