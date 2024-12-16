GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

The project concerns the implementation of a constellation of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites that is expected to cover 96% of the world population, providing data connectivity with the level of quality and capacity required to connect mobile network antennas, thereby enabling 4G mobile broadband services in remote areas. The specific project scope financed by the bank will include the acquisition of three MEO satellites (from the 9th to the 11th of a final total of 13 satellites, after the constellation's final design adjustment), their insurances and launches.