GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

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- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
The project concerns the implementation of a constellation of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites that is expected to cover 96% of the world population, providing data connectivity with the level of quality and capacity required to connect mobile network antennas, thereby enabling 4G mobile broadband services in remote areas. The specific project scope financed by the bank will include the acquisition of three MEO satellites (from the 9th to the 11th of a final total of 13 satellites, after the constellation's final design adjustment), their insurances and launches.
The main objective of the project is to provide data connectivity services, notably in remote areas across the globe with a quality of experience in terms of speed and latency in line with the requirements of a mobile broadband network backhaul. The project will also strengthen the European leadership in the space technology sector, through the investment in next generation satellite solutions.
The deployment of satellites is carried out from facilities already authorised for that purpose. Typically, the launch of operation of satellites does not produce significant residual negative environmental and social impacts. As per the assessment performed within the EU, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or the equivalent national regulation will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
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