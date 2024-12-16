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GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
125.000.000 €
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation : 125.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2024 : 41.250.000 €
23/12/2024 : 41.250.000 €
23/12/2024 : 42.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2024
20230498
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
SES
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 125 million
EUR 360 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the implementation of a constellation of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites that is expected to cover 96% of the world population, providing data connectivity with the level of quality and capacity required to connect mobile network antennas, thereby enabling 4G mobile broadband services in remote areas. The specific project scope financed by the bank will include the acquisition of three MEO satellites (from the 9th to the 11th of a final total of 13 satellites, after the constellation's final design adjustment), their insurances and launches.

The main objective of the project is to provide data connectivity services, notably in remote areas across the globe with a quality of experience in terms of speed and latency in line with the requirements of a mobile broadband network backhaul. The project will also strengthen the European leadership in the space technology sector, through the investment in next generation satellite solutions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The deployment of satellites is carried out from facilities already authorised for that purpose. Typically, the launch of operation of satellites does not produce significant residual negative environmental and social impacts. As per the assessment performed within the EU, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or the equivalent national regulation will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Dezember 2024
23 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171952416
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230498
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Asien
Afrika, Karibik und Pazifik
Regionalvorhaben - Lateinamerika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Datenblätter
GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

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