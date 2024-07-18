GROPPER PRODUCTION MODERNISATION

The Project is expected to increase the energy efficiency of the promoter's dairy production and increase the storage capacity, by financing the modernisation of an existing dairy factory and the construction of a highly energy efficient new warehouse.





The financing of this project is aligned with the article 309, paragraph c), of the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union, and participates to the Bank's public policies on Research, innovation and digital (72%) and energy (28%).





The implementation of this operation, thanks to the reduction of the Promoter's carbon footprint and dependency to natural gas, will contribute to the national climate protection act and its objectives of carbon footprint reduction. The operation is fully aligned with the EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).





﻿The fully automated high bay warehouse powered by self-produced energy and integrating energy savings components and the replacement of the natural gas in production will improve the air quality, secure jobs in rural areas, and support the country's GHG reduction objectives.





The Project addresses sub-optimal investment flows because of non-internalised positive externalities/market failures such as GHG emission reductions, the split incentives between consumers and producers of food products (information asymmetry) and imperfect competition on the offtake side as well as the asymmetric power of large competitors.





The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.



