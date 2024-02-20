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GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ruanda : 50.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/03/2024 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB und Bank of Kigali stellen 100-Millionen-Euro-Initiative für Klimaanpassung der ruandischen Landwirtschaft vor
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB Global und Bank of Kigali bringen Klimakredite auf den Weg
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Dezember 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/03/2024
20230482
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
BANK OF KIGALI PLC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists of a loan to Bank of Kigali for on-lending to eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with a focus on agriculture value chain projects.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns financing to Bank of Kigali for on-lending to individual farmers, SMEs, Mid-Caps and cooperatives across selected agricultural value chains. As such, it will tackle the long-standing credit constraints in the agri-food sector, by improving access to credit and tailoring loan terms to the specificities of agricultural cycles.

 

The operation will support Rwanda's Covid-19 recovery efforts through interventions that restore the livelihoods, supporting business continuity and associated employment. Through its thematic themes (climate & environment and gender) the operation will help reduce negative environmental externalities (e.g. through resource efficiency and adoption of technologies for pollution abatement in air, soil and water) and climate externalities (e.g. reduction of GHG emissions though sustainable and/or organic primary crop production, animal and aquaculture production) and increase resilience of local communities, as well as contribute to gender equality.

 

The credit line will provide longer maturity borrowing than typically available in the market thus enabling Bank of Kigali to increase its outreach to the private bioeconomy and other agriculture value chain actors. The EIB will provide input in the design of the project including its alignment with Team Europe initiatives in the agriculture sector and in the observance of the Bank's environmental and social standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Februar 2024
14 März 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
29/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB und Bank of Kigali stellen 100-Millionen-Euro-Initiative für Klimaanpassung der ruandischen Landwirtschaft vor
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB Global und Bank of Kigali bringen Klimakredite auf den Weg

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Feb 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
188188032
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230482
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Ruanda
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Andere Links
Übersicht
GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Datenblätter
GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB und Bank of Kigali stellen 100-Millionen-Euro-Initiative für Klimaanpassung der ruandischen Landwirtschaft vor
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB Global und Bank of Kigali bringen Klimakredite auf den Weg
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB und Bank of Kigali stellen 100-Millionen-Euro-Initiative für Klimaanpassung der ruandischen Landwirtschaft vor
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ruanda: EIB Global und Bank of Kigali bringen Klimakredite auf den Weg
Andere Links
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GREEN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN - BANK OF KIGALI
Übergeordnetes Projekt
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
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