BPER SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SME AND MIDCAPS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The lending line to BPER aims at financing the investment and working capital needs of Italian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in their sustainable transition. A climate action (CA&ES) window of at least of 30% of the total lending line is proposed together with a minimum of 40% dedicated to businesses located or operating in the Southern Regions of Italy, namely Cohesion Regions.
The aim is to provide final beneficiaries with working capital and liquidity to solve market failure in the target business segments, in view to sustain their commitment towards decarbonisation. The operation will in fact target investments and projects in energy efficiency, energy production from non fossil sources and technologies reducing consumption of natural resources. Ultimately, 40% of the overall funding line will target final beneficiaries located and operating in the less developed areas of Italy which qualify as EU Cohesion areas, namely the Italian southern and insular regions. Those areas of Italy have suffered from long-term structural economic and social weaknesses, which are persisting. Also in those Regions, the climate and sustainable transition is a strong challenge but it may also be a potential vector of new alternative economic development.
The operation addresses access to finance for SMEs and MidCaps in Italy, a market failure, which stems from asymmetric information. The situation has been exacerbated by the economic downturn cause by the War in Ukraine. Moreover, the loan is also expected to help SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Regione Emilia Romagna and other italian regional areas affected by the extremely severe weather events over 2023, by investments in restoring their production capacity and resume business activity.
The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environment Sustainability projects promoted by Italian SME and MidCaps in their energy efficiency targets and their sustainable transition.
The implementation of the energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) projects financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of the Italian National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) up to 2030 that envisages ambitious targets of carbon emission abatement, and the Italian recovery and resilience plan. Moreover, it supports the EU and national targets for EE and RE. The operation is aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD), the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED).
The operation supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning energy efficiency and renewable energy and will contribute towards the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives (100%). The operation also supports the REPowerEU+ Action Plan.
Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and overall lower financing costs.
Finally, the operation will also direct funding towards SMEs and MidCaps located and operating in the so-called Cohesion Regions, which for Italy are traditionally those in the Southern Italy and insular Regions coupled with some central Regions (EIB Cohesion Priority Regions eligible under Article 309(a) RFEU for 2021-2027 programming period.
The Financial Intermediary has experience and good a track record in allocating EIB financing.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.