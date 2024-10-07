YSOFT (IEU FT)

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Y Soft is a software and hardware Mid-Cap company that develops digital transformation office solutions, as well automation and robotic tools for quality control, configuration and testing use cases. The project primarily concerns Y Soft research and development activities for the 2024-2027 period. Those activities will be mainly carried out in the company's headquarters in Brno, Czech Republic.
The aim is to finance the promoter's RDI activities inThe aim is to finance the promoter's RDI activities developing digital transformation office solutions, as well automation and robotic tools for quality control, configuration and testing use cases.
The operation is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation. Specifically, the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation is: The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services in particular through: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and automatisation, and other advanced digital technologies.
The project finances product development and other growth-enabling investments of a leading Independent Software Vendor operating in the cloud print solutions' market and headquartered in Brno, in the Czech Republic.
It supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry.
The project supports both the relevant RDI and market expansion to scale-up. In doing so, it targets significant positive knowledge externalities. The InvestEU quasi-equity financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and MidCaps, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth.
The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support
The activities included in the project do not fall under any Annex of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU and will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. The increased capacities for OLED devices will be implemented in an existing industrial building and is already authorised for the planned activities
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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