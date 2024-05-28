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CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
302.110.051,82 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Czechia : 302.110.051,82 €
Verkehr : 302.110.051,82 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/10/2024 : 48.237.623,77 €
12/08/2024 : 253.872.428,05 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert Zugflotte der tschechischen Bahn mit 300 Mio. Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/08/2024
20230463
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III
CESKE DRAHY AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
CZK 7610 million (EUR 309 million)
CZK 19910 million (EUR 808 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Acquisition of 20 new locomotives and 182 coaches, as well as retrofit of around 191 units of existing fleet with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

The new rolling stock is expected to contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. By improving the quality of service and extending the rail service to new destinations, the new rolling stock is expected to help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits. By installing ERTMS and contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railways system, the project is expected to improve reliability, frequency of the services and safety.

Additionality and Impact

The Project consists of the acquisition by Ceske Drahy of 20 electric locomotives and 180 coaches in order to replace age expired units operating international connections, and also allow for extension of these routes where the trains operate to new destinations. The scope includes also ERTMS (European Rail Traffic Management System) retrofit of 219 pieces of rolling stock.

The new rolling stock will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. By improving the quality of service and extending the rail service to new destinations, the new rolling stock will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.

By installing ERTMS and contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve reliability, frequency of the services and safety.

The EIB financing will contribute to diversifying Ceske Drahy's funding sources and increasing the average maturity of its debt, thus strengthening its capacity to undertake its future investment plans.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 Mai 2024
12 August 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
24/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert Zugflotte der tschechischen Bahn mit 300 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171667764
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230463
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Tschechien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III
Andere Links
Übersicht
CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III
Datenblätter
CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert Zugflotte der tschechischen Bahn mit 300 Mio. Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB fördert Zugflotte der tschechischen Bahn mit 300 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III

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