MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

The operation consists of an investment loan to finance the construction of highly energy efficient buildings located in the Malmoe metropolitan area. The operation supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector, the EIB's climate action objectives and will contribute to the achievement of Sweden's National Energy and Climate Plan.





The operation meets an existing demand for highly energy efficient housing in Malmoe, a market characterised by constraints in housing supply and rapidly growing real estate and rental prices. Thermal comfort in the dwellings is ensured while households energy costs/consumption is kept to minimal levels. The risk of energy poverty, which has been accentuated with the recent increases in energy prices due to the Ukrainian conflict is therefore minimised.





The Promoter is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with a good economic rate of return (ERR) and positive social broader benefit.





The EIB is a provider of long-term loans with long draw-down availability periods that match the continuous funding needs of the City and its subsidiary companies to meet the capital expenditures needs to implement the City's ambitious development and expansion plans, while reaching its climate neutrality goals.



