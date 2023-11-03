ALLIANZ BANK BG ENHANCED SUPPORT SMES & CA

The project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on SMEs, as well as on climate action (transversal). Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach SMEs and MidCaps financing small and mid-size projects, which could otherwise not be reached. In addition, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector and diversifying its funding sources. The project addresses a number of market failures: From the continuously existing and further widening financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs, the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects. The EIB's contribution is notable. It offers a guarantee for a subordinated (mezzanine) tranche, increasing the Intermediary's capacity to underwrite new loans. It's a novel product for the market (only 3rd such transaction in Bulgaria) and it is expected to achieve regulatory capital relief for the Intermediary. The EIB participation has a signalling effect to the market, highlighting the viability of the structure.