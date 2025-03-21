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ACP GENDER FINANCE FACILITY - FAMILY BANK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kenia : 50.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/04/2025 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kenia: EIB Global und Family Bank fördern Frauen und junge Gründerinnen und Gründer mit 100 Mio. Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP INCLUSIVE GROWTH & YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GA

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 November 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/04/2025
20230378
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ACP GENDER FINANCE FACILITY - FAMILY BANK
FAMILY BANK LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Intermediated lending transaction with Family Bank Limited to finance the expansion of its SME/Midcaps lending portfolio with a particular focus on youth and gender finance in line with the 2X Challenge criteria.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and midcaps, with a particular focus on youth and gender finance in line with the 2X Challenge criteria.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB will provide a EUR 50m multiple beneficiary intermediated loan to Family Bank (FBL), Kenya, for on-lending to eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps. FBL is medium-sized, second tier financial institution in Kenya, with a long-standing track record of MSME finance in the country. The bank's corporate governance, credit risk, and experience in deploying DFI funding are deemed satisfactory to implement an EIB line of credit.


The project addresses the market failure of providing adequate access to finance for MSMEs and MidCaps throughout Kenya, particularly those owned and/or managed by women and young entrepreneurs. In addition to closing the financing gap affecting these underserved groups, FBL's customers will be benefit from the EIB's commercially attractive financial conditions, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction in the country in support of several SDGs under the 2030 Agenda.


The project demonstrates very strong strategic alignment with EU cooperation and partnership priorities in Kenya. The loan will contribute to the EU's Global Gateway and Green Deal Team Europe Initiative. Specifically, by financing FBL's MSMEs customers active in agriculture and trade, the loan may benefit climate smart and sustainable value chains. The operation will support several priority areas under the current MIP, notably priority area 2 and its specific objective "Increased opportunities for women and youth to access the labour market and sustainable livelihoods". 


In alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this operation will contribute to achieving SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals)

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 März 2025
30 April 2025
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP INCLUSIVE GROWTH & YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kenia: EIB Global und Family Bank fördern Frauen und junge Gründerinnen und Gründer mit 100 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kenia: EIB Global und Family Bank fördern Frauen und junge Gründerinnen und Gründer mit 100 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP INCLUSIVE GROWTH & YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GA

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