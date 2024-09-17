PBZ LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to Privredna Banka Zagreb (PBZ), part of Intesa SanPaolo SpA's Group, to support Croatian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps implementing their energy transition and their liquidity needs in a time of rising interest rates and geopolitical challenges. 20% of the loan will be dedicated to Climate Action projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in their sustainability transition. The loan will be implemented 100% in a cohesion region.
The MBIL will finance eligible SMEs and mid-caps' investments and working capital needs in Croatia. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability projects, whilst the entire lending line will bear fully Cohesion target being the entire national territory eligible.
their sustainable transition. The MBIL will address the market failure related to access to finance by offering an additional source of funding at advantageous conditions to Croatian SMEs and MidCaps, which will help them to weather the high interest rates, the still high inflation, and the macroeconomic uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions due to conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East.
The whole Croatian territory is categorized as Cohesion Area having its GDP per capita substantially below the EU average.
The operation will also focus on supporting green projects in the space of energy efficiency and alternative to fossil energy productions. The Climate action elements of the operation, the energy efficiency and renewable energy schemes will generate energy savings and produce electricity from alternative sources. It will thus address the market failure related to negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution, increasing comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalized by private investors.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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