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ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 150.000.000 €
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/11/2024 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB leistet kostenlose technische Hilfe für Maßnahmen gegen die hydrogeologische Instabilität und für den Wiederaufbau auf Ischia
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 1 Mrd. Euro für Wiederaufbau nach Erdbeben und Erdrutsch auf Ischia
Story zum Projekt
„Eine schwierige Entscheidung“

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 Juli 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
In Prüfung | 15/09/2023
20230329
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
REPUBBLICA ITALIANA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1260 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework loan will finance the urgent post disaster reconstruction measures on the Island of Ischia following the earthquake and landslides/floods that occurred 2017 and 2022 respectively.

The aim is to finance the rehabilitation of damaged private and public buildings as well as infrastructure (e.g. urban roads, integrated water-cycle and other networks). The operation will also support prevention and mitigation measures to cope with hydrogeological risk in the area, both through a dedicated credit facility and technical assistance/advisory support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU and national environmental legislation. With reference to individual reconstruction schemes, most of them are not expected to cause any significative negative impact on the environment and/or protected natural sites. Nevertheless, individual schemes falling within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) on the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, shall be subject to an environmental impact assessment or a screening procedure. Schemes potentially affecting protected natural sites shall be subject to screening and, if required, to the appropriate appraisal under the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives before the Bank funds are allocated. The Project has been assessed for Paris alignment and is considered to be aligned with both low carbon and resilience goals against the policies set out in the Climate Bank Roadmap (Annex 2) and/or associated guidance and other relevant documents. To the extent that the interventions will comprise the reconstruction of damaged public buildings and key infrastructure, negative impacts will be balanced by the benefits that the restoration of basic services will bring to the affected population. The project is expected to bring a number of positive social impacts, including the increase in the quality of public services available to the inhabitants as a result of the rehabilitation and modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure damaged by the earthquake, landslide and flood events. The reconstruction addresses and mitigates identified risks, including those resulting from the Climate Risk Vulnerability Assessment, according to "build back better" approach.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Weitere Unterlagen
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB leistet kostenlose technische Hilfe für Maßnahmen gegen die hydrogeologische Instabilität und für den Wiederaufbau auf Ischia
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 1 Mrd. Euro für Wiederaufbau nach Erdbeben und Erdrutsch auf Ischia

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
221645370
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230329
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Datenblätter
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB leistet kostenlose technische Hilfe für Maßnahmen gegen die hydrogeologische Instabilität und für den Wiederaufbau auf Ischia
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 1 Mrd. Euro für Wiederaufbau nach Erdbeben und Erdrutsch auf Ischia
Story zum Projekt
„Eine schwierige Entscheidung“

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB leistet kostenlose technische Hilfe für Maßnahmen gegen die hydrogeologische Instabilität und für den Wiederaufbau auf Ischia
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 1 Mrd. Euro für Wiederaufbau nach Erdbeben und Erdrutsch auf Ischia
Story zum Projekt
„Eine schwierige Entscheidung“
Andere Links
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

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