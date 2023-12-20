CAIXABANK RISK SHARING EUROPEAN CLIMATE ACTION

This operation increases renewable energy generation capacity in the EU and contribute to the EU 2030 climate objectives, also in the context of the RePowerEU Plan. The operation will finance multiple renewable energy projects, each of them producing electricity from low carbon sources, including mainly solar PV plants, onshore/offshore wind farms, and other sustainable investments.





The operation will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities by reducing carbon emissions and other air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. The project is expected to generate a strong social benefit by producing renewable electricity at a cost below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives.





CaixaBank is an experienced and well-known EIB counterpart that has shown a good track record in the renewable energy sector in Spain. The transaction is supported by a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. EIB will provide a meaningful part of the total financing needs of the projects, which are expected to rely on revenues from the market. This operation improves market efficiency and competition in a sector characterized by incomplete markets.





EIB loans with customized debt terms, favourable financing conditions and long-term tenors are critical for projects with a high Climate Action component, which typically require longer investment periods. EIB endorses these higher risk structures to achieve the desired impact. The EIB's presence will have a signalling effect and attract other investors to the project.



