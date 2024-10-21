MADRID REGIONAL INVESTMENT PROGRAMME (PIR)

The Project includes co-funding for the Community of Madrid's (CAM) Regional Investment Programme (PIR) for 2022-2026, which encompasses pending investments from the 2021-2025 PIR that have not yet initiated. This initiative supports infrastructure and equipment upgrades across various municipalities, aimed at improving public services. The focus areas include primary and secondary education facilities, cultural and sports centres, administrative buildings, and basic urban infrastructure. Investments prioritize areas with populations under 20,000, promoting equity and improving living standards, especially in smaller municipalities with limited financial and administrative capacities.





Criteria to allocate financing are based on socio economic characteristics such as unemployment, population, and local income, as well as environmental and cultural considerations. The Project targets market failures and rectifies sub-optimal investment situations across various sectors, which often arise from constrained financial resources and locational disadvantages-such as peripheral positioning or lack of integration with major metropolitan public transport networks. These strategic investments yield substantial environmental and public health benefits.





The Project contributes to the Bank's goals on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) by enhancing energy efficiency, upgrading the sustainable urban transport network, and improving green spaces. This initiative not only supports the provision of essential services but also reduces CO2 emissions and other pollutants, thereby improving the overall quality of life in the CAM.

The EIB provides an important financial contribution in the form of a financial advantage and longer tenor than the commonly available in the bank market, contributing therefore to greater diversification and stability of the borrower's financing.