PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Übersicht
The project will finance the modernisation of line no. 8 between Skarzysko Kamienna, Kielce and Kozlow. The line is serving the regional and long-distance passenger demand, as well as significant freight traffic.
The aim is to increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland and promote rail travel. Consequently, it should enhance sustainable transport, in line with EU objectives. The project also promotes regional development, since it facilitates access to two convergence regions, Swietokrzyskie (NUTS PL 95,59%) and Malopolskie (NUTS PL 4,41%).
The Project is part of a wider investment programme of modernising the Warsaw-Krakow line and concerns modernisation of the electrified line no 8 Warsaw-Krakow, section Skarzysko Kamienna-Kozlow (over 220 km of tracks). The Project is located in a Cohesion region (Less Developed Region) on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T network in Poland.
The Project helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals. It supports the shift of passengers and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans (accidents and loss of life), or environmental externalities (noise, pollution and CO2 emissions).
The Projects is expected to generate good economic and social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The Project will bring benefits to passengers and ensure sustainable transportation of freight.
The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible drawdowns adjusted to the timeline of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms.
The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The related potential impacts on protected areas and species, in line with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where require.
Haftungsausschluss
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