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ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
458.801.701,6 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 458.801.701,6 €
Energie : 458.801.701,6 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/01/2024 : 228.493.088,1 €
22/12/2023 : 230.308.613,5 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2023
20230233
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
ENEA OPERATOR SP ZOO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 2000 million (EUR 461 million)
PLN 4395 million (EUR 1012 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The programme will finance investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in Western Poland over the period 2023-2025.

The aim is to enable the promoter to maintain high quality of services and lower losses across their electricity distribution network, as well as to connect new users. The programme will also contribute to the integration of renewable energy generation increasing renewable capacity connected to the distribution network.

Additionality and Impact

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in Western Poland over the period 2023-2025. It addresses the needs for the renewal of assets and development, including automation and tele-control. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply and to the integration of low-carbon generation. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions.

The programme addresses market failures linked to negative environmental externalities (reducing GHG emissions) and the supply of public goods (security of power supply). It contributes to Bank's ELP, lending priority objectives on CA&ES and it aligns with the REPowerEU. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid in Europe contributes to climate change mitigation.

The project is expected to deliver very good economic and social benefits.

The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.

The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is in line with the economic life of the underlying assets. The funding of similar maturities is not available on the Polish market. Customised terms such as flexible drawdown are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period. Moreover, the EIB involvement should have a crowding-in effect.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

All of the programme schemes to be co-financed by the EIB are medium and low voltage investments, they are expected to have limited environmental impact thus not requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter is a DSO operating in Poland and, therefore, procurement for the implementation of the programme has to be carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable national public procurement legislation, in line with Directive 2014/25/EU (Utilities Directive).

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Dezember 2023
22 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
174817341
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230233
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Datenblätter
ENEA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

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