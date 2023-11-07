ERSTE GREEN HOUSING II FL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project consists in a Framework Loan (FL) to finance small and medium-sized projects for new built green housing and green refurbishment of existing buildings.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for residential real estate development companies implementing long-term green real estate projects.
The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") projects in Austria in existing and new residential buildings, supporting the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.
Through energy-resource savings, it will contribute to achieving social and public benefits that are not typically internalised in the investment rationale of private investors, in primis the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. Therefore, the project will be fully aligned to the EU's priorities and goals of the European Green Deal, the Renovation Wave and the REPowerEU strategy. EE investment in residential buildings suffer from a chronical lack of investments.
The operation is expected to generate good economic and social benefits. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience.
The EIB additionality is expected to be very good by providing a tangible value added in terms of competitive conditions and long tenors, which are not currently available for financing energy efficient projects, hence contributing to accelerate the implementation of small sized EE schemes
The project targets the energy refurbishment of buildings and the construction of new highly energy efficient buildings, in line with the EU Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2018/844/EU (amending 2010/31/EU). It will therefore reduce the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emissions. The sub-projects are not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives and in particular to climate mitigation.
The final beneficiaries of the investments (residential real estate developers) have been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, in some cases, final beneficiaries might be subject to EU public procurement legislation. In this case, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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