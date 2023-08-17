XNEXT (IEU FT)

The operation is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation as well as of the development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services.

The market failures addressed by the planned investments concern information asymmetries in particular in case of early stage firm focusing in high risk activities, including exposure to higher levels of risks in certain sectors beyond levels that private financial actors are able or willing to accept, including where the investment would not have been undertaken or would not have been undertaken to the same extent because of its novelty.

The benefit of InvestEU in this specific case is the reinforcement of the Bank's risk capacity, which allows the Bank to address a distinct market failure and sub-optimal investment situations arising from the ongoing difficult context. Without the InvestEU initiative, EIB would not be able to support this operation to the same extent.