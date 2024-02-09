NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation
The project concerns the research, development and innovation (RDI) of a software for cutting-edge digital payment products and services targeting merchant solutions and services (SmartPOS/SoftPOS), cards and digital payments (PaaS for issuing and acquiring products and services ), digital banking and corporate solutions, including rationalisation of data centres to reduce operations complexity and increase ICT cost efficiency.
The aim is to contribute to develop new products and services powered by technology and data. The related RDI activities will also support the main economic sectors by facilitating digital transactions and ensuring equal access to financial products for all stakeholders, including minorities. The project will also contribute to the accumulation and diffusion of digital skills and knowledge within the European industry for the deployment and best use of digital capacities, which will ultimately strengthen the sector competitiveness and economic resilience.
The European Green Deal policy has increasingly focused on sustainable development and the reduction of carbon footprints. Digital payments contribute to these goals by reducing the reliance on physical cash, which requires transportation and printing, and by promoting paperless transactions which can help conserve resources and reduce environmental impact. The financing of this Project will contribute to the development of new products and services powered by technology and data aimed at addressing the market failure of incomplete markets and lack of coordination to create a pan-European digital payment solution. The activities are expected to support the main sectors of the economic system facilitating digital transactions for all stakeholders and ensuring equal access to financial products for all populations including those with a lower purchasing power, as well as it will favour the accumulation and diffusion of digital skills and knowledge within the European industry for the deployment and best use of digital capacities strengthening the sector competitiveness and the resilience of its economy.
The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base.
RDI activities do not fall under the annexes of the environmental impact assessments (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), and are therefore not subject to a mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. If at the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, the European Commission will be duly informed and the promoter will be requested to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.