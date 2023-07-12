EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION FRAMEWORK LOAN

The project concerns rehabilitation, construction or extension of drinking water, sewerage and stormwater networks as well as drinking water and wastewater treatment plants and purchase and installation of water utilities' smart systems, machinery and equipment in the provinces affected by the earthquakes of 6th February 2023 in south eastern Türkiye. The project forms part of the Team Europe's response to the earthquakes which was announced during the Donors' Conference organized by the European Commission (EC) and Swedish Presidency of the Council on 20 March 2023. The project is also aligned with the EU's development priorities, which are included in the NDICI objectives and will provide an opportunity to build back better and to support the region's modernization of its infrastructure.





The EIB financing addresses market failures concerning public goods provision and environmental/ climate externalities, as well as access to finance. The project will contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and to several Sustainable Development Goals.





The reconstruction and recovery activity will provide an opportunity to support basic municipal infrastructure with the aim of restoring normal living conditions for 3.3 m internally displaced people and over 1.7 m already existing Syrian refugees in the affected areas. In the overall affected region counting over 15 m inhabitants, the project will benefit c. 6 m people (hosting population and internally displaced).





The project will create over 200 permanent jobs during operation and more than 2 000 person-years during construction.





The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical advice to the Promoter. Furthermore, a dedicated Technical Assistance (TA) funded by the EU grants will be provided for preparation and implementation of the project. In order to start the project preparation quickly, TA funds will also be made available from the EIB loan.





The favourable terms of the Bank's loan, particularly its long term character, size and cost are important elements supporting the project, especially in view of the vast financing needs in the aftermath of the earthquakes.