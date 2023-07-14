Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bulgarien : 21.000.000 €
Ungarn : 21.000.000 €
Rumänien : 21.000.000 €
Deutschland : 132.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/11/2023 : 1.250.000 €
10/07/2025 : 1.750.000 €
18/10/2024 : 2.000.000 €
29/11/2023 : 8.750.000 €
29/11/2023 : 8.750.000 €
29/11/2023 : 8.750.000 €
10/07/2025 : 12.250.000 €
10/07/2025 : 12.250.000 €
10/07/2025 : 12.250.000 €
29/11/2023 : 22.500.000 €
10/07/2025 : 31.500.000 €
18/10/2024 : 78.000.000 €
Übersicht
DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/11/2023
20230126
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),DEUTSCHE LEASING FUNDING BV,DEUTSCHE SPARKASSEN LEASING AG & CO KG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Loan for financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-caps in Germany and other member states, with a specific focus on cohesion and green investments.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the beneficiaries above, including those focusing on green investments.

Additionality and Impact

This project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures. EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps (MidCaps are expected to remain marginal) and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for small-to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 30% green window. In addition, it will support projects in cohesion areas (expected at 52%). In the present operation, EIB will address the continuously existing financing gap stemming from sub-optimal investment conditions for SMEs through an experienced financial intermediary and will enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms, consisting of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. The operation is going to leverage on the Financial Intermediary's franchise in Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and other regional EU countries and is expected to channel additional funds to activities promoted by local SMEs and MidCaps contributing to energy efficiency, transport and other climate mitigation projects and environmental sustainability projects. By supporting small and mid-size SME and MidCap projects, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivises further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative products or services and through skills development and digital upgrading. In combination with a green window, additional market failures are addressed such as negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air, soil and water pollution.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Juli 2023
29 November 2023
DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

