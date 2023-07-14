DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

This project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures. EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps (MidCaps are expected to remain marginal) and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for small-to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 30% green window. In addition, it will support projects in cohesion areas (expected at 52%). In the present operation, EIB will address the continuously existing financing gap stemming from sub-optimal investment conditions for SMEs through an experienced financial intermediary and will enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms, consisting of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. The operation is going to leverage on the Financial Intermediary's franchise in Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and other regional EU countries and is expected to channel additional funds to activities promoted by local SMEs and MidCaps contributing to energy efficiency, transport and other climate mitigation projects and environmental sustainability projects. By supporting small and mid-size SME and MidCap projects, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivises further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative products or services and through skills development and digital upgrading. In combination with a green window, additional market failures are addressed such as negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air, soil and water pollution.