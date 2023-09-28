CA ITALIA LOAN FOR SMES MIDCAPS & CLIMATE ACTION

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Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The operation consists in a credit line to CA Italia to support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps involved in the energy efficiency transition with a focus on renewables and some energy efficiency.
The aim is to improve the access to finance constraints faced by homeowner associations and individuals for the purchase of green residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, the operation will provide funding to the promoter with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and mid-caps which is still at suboptimal levels. The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security, in line with the EIB's climate action objectives.
The operation will provide funding to the promoter with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps which is still at suboptimal levels.
The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance which, despite improvement in the recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine. Through this operation additional resources will be channeled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs.
The operation foresees that at least 25% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action projects carried out by SME and Midcaps. This will finance renewable energy (RE) and some energy efficiency (10%) projects in Italy, therefore supporting the EU's Bank's priority in the energy sectors and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. The project will contribute to reducing energy demand in the targeted countries, which is key to meet the mid/long term national objectives, as outlined in the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs).
Investments in RE and EE projects address multiple market failures, such as environmental externalities and imperfect information. The EIB support to this operation is expected to accelerate the implementation of the underlying EE and RE schemes, by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
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