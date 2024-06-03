METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION

The Project concerns the extension of the existing metro line 2 in Malaga City. The Project complies with the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria as defined in the CBR (Climate Bank Roadmap) and is fully consistent with the EIB Transport Lending Policy. The Project's contribution to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) objective is 100% of the total cost. The Project is expected to increase accessibility to the public transport network, which in turn, is expected to reduce negative externalities of road traffic, improve air quality and reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from transport in Malaga.

In addition, the Project is located within a less developed region of the EU. The Project therefore supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion (100%).

Finally, EIB's financing provides financial benefits, longer tenor, and flexible loan conditions. It also helps Andalusia diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.



