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METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 150.000.000 €
Verkehr : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/03/2025 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
Related public register
24/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Junta de Andalucía unterzeichnen Kredit über 150 Mio. Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Málaga

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/03/2025
20230084
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE ANDALUCIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 310 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance works and installations for the construction of the Malaga Metro Line 2 extension between Guadalmedina and Hospital Civil, in the City of Malaga with a total length of 1.8 kilometres of underground heavy metro. The project includes the construction of 3 new underground stations, while the purchase of rolling stock for the metro operation is excluded from this operation.

The aim is to support investments in sustainable urban public transport, which is expected to reduce transport externalities, such as air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The metro line extension will also reduce travel times and road traffic congestion by promoting modal shift from private car users to public transport. In addition, being located within a less developed EU region, the project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the extension of the existing metro line 2 in Malaga City. The Project complies with the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria as defined in the CBR (Climate Bank Roadmap) and is fully consistent with the EIB Transport Lending Policy. The Project's contribution to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) objective is 100% of the total cost. The Project is expected to increase accessibility to the public transport network, which in turn, is expected to reduce negative externalities of road traffic, improve air quality and reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from transport in Malaga.

 

In addition, the Project is located within a less developed region of the EU. The Project therefore supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion (100%).

 

Finally, EIB's financing provides financial benefits, longer tenor, and flexible loan conditions. It also helps Andalusia diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's environmental management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmental impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. A formal EIA was prepared for the project and following with that, after the public consultation process, the environmental Competent Authority issued the environmental permit. Compliance with the relevant Directives will also be further assessed during project appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold; namely Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 Juni 2024
10 März 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
21/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
24/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Junta de Andalucía unterzeichnen Kredit über 150 Mio. Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Málaga

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169697082
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230084
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Mar 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168213650
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230084
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Mar 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
190615401
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230084
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
Related public register
24/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Andere Links
Übersicht
METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
Datenblätter
METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Junta de Andalucía unterzeichnen Kredit über 150 Mio. Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Málaga

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Junta de Andalucía unterzeichnen Kredit über 150 Mio. Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Málaga
Andere Links
Related public register
21/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION
Related public register
24/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MALAGA LINE 2 EXTENSION - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental

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