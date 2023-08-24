VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI

The project is eligible for financing under Article 309 (c), Common interest.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective.





Part of the Project contributes to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective and it is aligned with the principles of the REPowerEU plan.





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.





The proposed EIB loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources, and the loan's flexible terms will improve the borrower's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the loan is expected to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and its implementation.