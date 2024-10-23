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ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 60.000.000 €
Industrie : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/11/2024 : 20.000.000 €
21/11/2024 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ILUNION vereinbaren grünen Kredit über 60 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in Energieeffizienz
Story zum Projekt
Ilunion wird mit EIB Beratung umweltfreundlicher
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 November 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/11/2024
20230060
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
GRUPO ILUNION SL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 80 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's investments in energy efficiency refurbishments in industrial laundries and buildings.

The aim is to reduce energy consumption in industrial laundries and improve energy performance in renovated buildings mainly through major renovations implementing several energy efficiency measures. The project will also contribute to climate action mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU Annex II objective of supporting the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities.


As this operation focusses on energy efficiency ("EE") the underlying investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives, as the whole operation (100%) will contribute to climate change mitigation objectives.


The implementation of the EE projects financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plan that envisages ambitious targets of carbon emissions' abatement. In turn, it supports the EU and national targets for EE and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The operation is fully aligned with the "EU Energy Performance of Building Directive - EU/2010/2031" as amended in 2018 and with the "Energy Efficiency Directive", as well as the "Green Deal Renovation Wave" and "REPowerEU".


In addition, the operation supports the Bank's mandate to the EU's regional policy as part of the schemes are expected to be in less developed regions (approximately 57% of the total investment cost).


The operation meets an existing demand for energy efficient investments in the hotels and laundry sector in Spain. The Project tackles multiple market failures. EE projects, through energy savings, reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, and enhance comfort and air quality in buildings.

Grupo Ilunion (the "Promoter") is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. In addition, EIB trough the InvestEU Advisory Hub's Technical Assistance is providing specific technical assistant for the preparation and monitoring of the energy efficiency investments in industrial laundries. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with excellent economic rate of return and social broader benefit.


The Bank will support the Promoter with access to long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project and the Promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial financiers.


The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will contribute to energy efficiency and thus reduce CO2 and air pollution emissions. Part of the energy efficiency investments will take place in existing industrial laundries without any significant impact on capacity or current operation. The investments related to energy efficiency renovations will be implemented in existing buildings and (if any) only minor negative environmental impacts (noise, dust) might be expected, impacts usually mitigated by proper works management. Therefore it is most likely that none of the projects will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The EIB will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, as well as the compliance with applicable EU environmental legislation.

As a private company the promoter is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
23 Oktober 2024
21 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ILUNION vereinbaren grünen Kredit über 60 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in Energieeffizienz

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227152531
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230060
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Andere Links
Übersicht
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Datenblätter
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ILUNION vereinbaren grünen Kredit über 60 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in Energieeffizienz
Story zum Projekt
Ilunion wird mit EIB Beratung umweltfreundlicher
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ILUNION vereinbaren grünen Kredit über 60 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in Energieeffizienz
Story zum Projekt
Ilunion wird mit EIB Beratung umweltfreundlicher
Andere Links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

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