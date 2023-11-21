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DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 150.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2023 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2023
20230058
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 650 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists of a mezzanine Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) Guarantee on a granular synthetic securitisation of consumer loans and leases to private individuals in Germany. More specifically, a new portfolio of 100% Green Loans will be originated by Deutsche Bank AG and its fully-owned specialised housing subsidiary, BHW Bausparkasse AG, for private individuals implementing new energy efficiency projects in Germany.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

By transferring the credit risk of the existing securitised consumer loans and leases portfolio, the proposed operation will reduce the risk-weighted assets and thus enable the Promoter Deutsche Bank to release regulatory capital. The capital relief provided will increase the Promoter's credit capacity and allow for the origination of new loans to Final Beneficiaries (private individuals) dedicated to support lending to highly energy efficient building construction and energy efficiency projects, including building integrated renewables. Such capital relief is not readily available from commercial financiers and therefore unlocks additional lending.


Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation contributes to supporting the German government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation. In addition, energy efficiency and solar rooftop investments reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels, in line with the REPowerEU Programme.


The operation is expected to generate good economic and social benefits. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. 


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is in line with the EU Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2018/844/EU (amending 2010/31/EU) aimed at reducing the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emissions. As such, it will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation. The sub-projects are not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas.

Final beneficiaries will be private individuals.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 November 2023
20 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
178461706
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230058
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Andere Links
Übersicht
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Datenblätter
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

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