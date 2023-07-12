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MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
315.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 18.900.000 €
Spanien : 28.350.000 €
Italien : 63.000.000 €
Polen : 66.150.000 €
Frankreich : 138.600.000 €
Telekommunikation : 315.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/07/2023 : 18.900.000 €
24/07/2023 : 28.350.000 €
24/07/2023 : 63.000.000 €
24/07/2023 : 66.150.000 €
24/07/2023 : 138.600.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und Cellnex unterzeichnen Kredit über 315 Millionen Euro für den Aufbau von 5G-Infrastruktur und den digitalen Wandel in Europa

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Juli 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/07/2023
20230012
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
CELLNEX TELECOM SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 315 million
EUR 631 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns new mobile network towers and rooftop sites for mobile broadband base stations, as well as site upgrades to host more than one mobile operator. It also covers very high capacity links to connect the towers to the operators' core networks, distributed antenna systems to massively increase network capacity in traffic hotspots and energy efficiency. Additionally, it includes renewable energy investments to save costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The infrastructure investments will be crucial to expand the mobile broadband networks coverage and capacity in the respective markets. By enabling the rollout of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas, the project aims to support the ongoing rollout of 5G networks.

Additionality and Impact

The infrastructures deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of the mobile broadband networks in the respective markets. The project will enable the roll out of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on supporting the ongoing rollout of 5G networks. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity.

The project will furthermore enable improved access to innovative broadband services and thereby support the transition into a more service-based economy for the areas covered. Finally, the project will reduce the digital divide within the markets where it is operating.

EIB will support the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project and the promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial and public lenders.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of mobile network infrastructure will be carried out in compliance with the corresponding building codes and permit requirements. The related footprint is usually small and potential impacts are limited to noise and dust during the construction period. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC (to be completed as relevant/applicable) will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then EIB would duly inform the European Commission, requiring the promoter to apply those rules.

Kommentar(e)

N/A

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Juli 2023
24 Juli 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
06/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und Cellnex unterzeichnen Kredit über 315 Millionen Euro für den Aufbau von 5G-Infrastruktur und den digitalen Wandel in Europa

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Sep 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
173790135
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230012
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Polen
Italien
Spanien
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Datenblätter
MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und Cellnex unterzeichnen Kredit über 315 Millionen Euro für den Aufbau von 5G-Infrastruktur und den digitalen Wandel in Europa

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und Cellnex unterzeichnen Kredit über 315 Millionen Euro für den Aufbau von 5G-Infrastruktur und den digitalen Wandel in Europa
Andere Links
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

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