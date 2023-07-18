STA ALTO ADIGE RAILWAY ROLLING STOCK

The Project consists in the acquisition of 7 electric trainsets (with an option for an additional trainset). The trainsets are all Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) and will be used for regional railway services in Alto Adige/Südtirol, including connections with neighbouring stations in Austria, as well as the northern part of the Province of Trento.

The project is expected to increase passengers demand compared with the current level and, consequently, the market share of public transport. The more efficient use of the existing rail capacity and the anticipated shift from road to rail is expected to result in reduced vehicle operating costs, time savings, improved transport safety and environmental benefits including reduction of GHG emissions. Therefore, the project will contribute to EU's objectives in sustainable transport and to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.

The bespoke financial structure will help the Promoter to maximise the use of public funds to co-finance the Project.