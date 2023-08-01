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HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
81.337.400 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 81.337.400 €
Bildung : 81.337.400 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2023 : 81.337.400 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Juli 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2023
20220953
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN
STADT NUERNBERG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 81 million
EUR 169 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns an intermediated loan to finance the construction of a highly energy efficient school building for 1,700 students in Nuremberg, Germany. The project is implemented by WBG Kommunal GmbH, a public housing construction company of the City of Nuremberg.

The project addresses a need for additional school places in the City of Nuremberg.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation supports the construction of a highly energy efficient school building in the City of Nuremberg, Germany. The project therefore addresses a market failure with regard to the provision of public education for which the operator cannot capture sufficient financial benefits, justifying public intervention.


Part of the financial advantage generated by the Financial Intermediary through the EIB's intervention is transferred to the final beneficiary, for example in the form of reduced interest rate payable, increasing the availability of budget for other means. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the loan complies with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiary for the project that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
1 August 2023
19 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Aug 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171338506
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220953
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN
Datenblätter
HELABA INTERMEDIATED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION LOAN

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