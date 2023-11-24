INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE FORESTS IN MOROCCO

The forestry sector is impacted by the degradation and overexploitation of ecosystems, creating a growing threat to biodiversity. The sector is also far from making the potential contribution that it could have made to the economy if substantial resources were invested in it. Moreover, the market undervalues the production of environmental and ecosystem services, which results in a market failure in terms of the provision of public goods such as water, biodiversity , landscape or climate stability.

To address those challenges, the project will support the implementation by the Agence Nationale des Eaux et Forêts (ANEF) of the Forests Strategy 2020-2030. It will feature activities that improve deforestation-free and climate-smart ecosystem-based agricultural, livestock, fishing and forest management practices, strengthen the capacities of sector institutions and operators and support employment.

The EIB's involvement offers Morocco a highly flexible financial product, with, for example, flexible drawdowns and a longer grace and availability period. With the support of experienced consultants and the implementation of good governance policies, the promoter will be able to implement the project and operate the assets.





The project will contribute to Flagship Projects of the EU's new Agenda for the Mediterranean.