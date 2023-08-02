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AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 20.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 2.000.000 €
Industrie : 18.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/12/2023 : 2.000.000 €
4/12/2023 : 18.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: InvestEU - EIB vergibt Venture Debt von 20 Mio. Euro an The Akkermansia Company für Mikrobiomforschung und -entwicklung
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/12/2023
20220917
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
THE AKKERMANSIA COMPANY SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 42 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project covers research, development and innovation activities (RDI), including clinical trials), RDI management as well as the early commercialisation expenses of the borrower, aiming at exploiting the unique properties of Akkermansia muciniphila, a bacteria that prevents and reverses leaky gut, a root cause of many health conditions.

The project objectives are to generate data on the efficacy of Akkermansia muciniphila, optimise manufacturing processes and support early commercialisation activities.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development and innovation activities of the innovative company "The Akkermansia Company", a microbiome based company based in Belgium. 

 

The Akkermansia Company is a spin out from Wageningen University (NL) and UCLouvain (BE), developing and commercializing food supplements to address various health issues, such as metabolic syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome or overweight, based on the unique properties of the intestinal symbiont Akkermansia muciniphila. This bacterium and its unique properties has been discovered and studied by the Company's co-founders and their teams since 2004.

 

The research and development project is expected to generate additional clinical evidence, help the Company to further improve its manufacturing process, and help it succeed its upcoming commercial launches. 

 

Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to an innovative but high-risk early commercial-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By providing additional financing and therefore de-risking the development plan of the company, the innovative EIB financing is expected to allow the company to accelerate its development and potentially form strategic alliances. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investment in research and development which are not listed in Annex I nor Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The promoter's RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
2 August 2023
4 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
21/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: InvestEU - EIB vergibt Venture Debt von 20 Mio. Euro an The Akkermansia Company für Mikrobiomforschung und -entwicklung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Feb 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167923123
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220917
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Andere Links
Übersicht
AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Datenblätter
AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: InvestEU - EIB vergibt Venture Debt von 20 Mio. Euro an The Akkermansia Company für Mikrobiomforschung und -entwicklung
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: InvestEU - EIB vergibt Venture Debt von 20 Mio. Euro an The Akkermansia Company für Mikrobiomforschung und -entwicklung
Andere Links
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AKKERMANSIA (IEU LS)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

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