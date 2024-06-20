CABO VERDE BLUE ECONOMY SUSTAINABLE PORTS FL

The proposed investment programme consists of the expansion and rehabilitation of several ports in Cape Verde, as well as the shipyard rehabilitation on the island of São Vicente.

The government of Cape Verde aims to transform the archipelago into a maritime and logistic hub in the Atlantic and targets the blue economy to contribute 25% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, generating 35.000 jobs and becoming an export sector. However, despite the existence of adequate infrastructure, local port infrastructure requires capacity extension, upgrades and rehabilitation works (including safety and energy efficiency) to cope with future traffic forecast.

Therefore, this project is expected to improve Cape Verde's integration within global and regional maritime transport logistics and trade.

Through this operation, the EIB will support the development of the blue economy and the sustainable management of marine resources, which is a component of the EU's MIP for Cape Verde (2021-2027). Moreover, strengthening socio-economic sectors and related infrastructure and sustainable connectivity, including the blue economy is an explicit priority area of NDICI.

Through this project, the EIB will materialise further its support to sustainable port infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency and at the same time helps reduce global transport chain emissions. Hence, this operation seeks to support the decarbonisation and depollution of the maritime sector and consequently the project is deemed to provide a significant contribution to climate action and support the Bank's climate finance objectives outside the EU.

The project is also expected to deliver relevant social and economic benefits.