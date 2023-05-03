Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
1.200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 1.200.000.000 €
Verkehr : 1.200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/06/2023 : 600.000.000 €
5/02/2024 : 600.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/05/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: InvestEU - EIB-Darlehen von 18 Millionen Euro an estnisches Biotech-Unternehmen Icosagen für innovative FuE-Technologien und neue cGMP-Anlage

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 März 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/06/2023
20220839
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING
ROMANIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1200 million
EUR 6717 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of about 320 km of the new greenfield A7 motorway between the towns of Ploiesti and Pascani in Eastern Romania, which is part of the Core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The project will generate multiple economic benefits, notably in terms of time saving, safety improvement and vehicle operating cost reduction.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed project concerns the construction of 319 km of the new A7 motorway between the towns of Ploiesti and Pascani in Eastern Romania. The Project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the core TEN-T Network in the less developed regions of Nord-Est (NUTS RO21), Sud-Est (NUTS RO22) and Sud-Muntenia (NUTS RO31). The project is expected to generate economic benefits from time savings, safety improvements and vehicle operating cost reductions. The project benefits from PASU (Project Advisory Support Unit) Technical Assistance to the Managing Authority and limited support from JASPERS at project preparation. In addition to advisory support, the Bank's more favourable conditions of the EIB loan (in particular a longer maturity and lower interest than available on the market) have a significant impact on the operation. The EIB loan will partially finance the State contribution to the project alongside RRF funds of EUR 1,947m.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to EIA procedure. Environmental decisions for all the project sections have already been issued between 2021 and 2022. The project alignment crosses and/or affects 31 Natura 2000 sites. Appropriate Assessments have already been carried out between November 2020 and November 2021. Particular attention during the appraisal will be on foreseen measures for mitigating any potential negative impact on Natura 2000 specific conservation objectives.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 Mai 2023
14 Juni 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
05/05/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: InvestEU - EIB-Darlehen von 18 Millionen Euro an estnisches Biotech-Unternehmen Icosagen für innovative FuE-Technologien und neue cGMP-Anlage

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 May 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165538951
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220839
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/05/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING
Andere Links
Übersicht
ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING
Datenblätter
ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: InvestEU - EIB-Darlehen von 18 Millionen Euro an estnisches Biotech-Unternehmen Icosagen für innovative FuE-Technologien und neue cGMP-Anlage

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: InvestEU - EIB-Darlehen von 18 Millionen Euro an estnisches Biotech-Unternehmen Icosagen für innovative FuE-Technologien und neue cGMP-Anlage
Andere Links
Related public register
05/05/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROMANIA A7 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen